7 players who could be playing their final games with the Atlanta Falcons
With just seven games remaining, here are seven Atlanta Falcons who could be playing in their final games with the team
5 of 7
5. Calais Campbell, DL
This is another sad one. There is no avoiding the fact that Calais Campbell is not getting any younger and he has already been talking about retiring in the next year or two.
The veteran monster has had one heck of a career and he was able to notch his 100th sack this season which is something he said he wouldn't retire without.
The other part of this is the simple fact that he is on a one-year deal which obviously makes it even more likely that he won't be around much longer.
If the Falcons don't turn their season around then there really isn't much reason for Campbell to stick around this team.