7 Quarterbacks who unquestionably rank ahead of Kirk Cousins in 2024
By Nick Halden
5. Matthew Stafford
Stafford is higher here than in many quarterback rankings and that is due to what he has accomplished in his career. Those who watched the long seasons with the Lions understand Stafford's toughness and ability to will bad teams into games.
The second the veteran was put on a great roster they won the Super Bowl. In the seasons since the Rams roster has paid the price of going all in but Stafford continues to play at a high level. It isn't a coincidence that three of the most impressive wide receiver seasons we have seen in the last decade-plus have all come with Matthew Stafford as the starting quarterback.
Stafford's ability to keep plays alive in the pocket and make any throw easily put him in the top ten conversations. Yes, you can make arguments for 3-4 quarterbacks to be ranked ahead of him here but there is just as valid of an argument that he belongs firmly inside the top five. The resume and consistent level of play no matter who is around him demands respect. Matthew Stafford continues to be one of the least talked about great players in this league.