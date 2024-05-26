7 Quarterbacks who unquestionably rank ahead of Kirk Cousins in 2024
By Nick Halden
7. Justin Herbert
Under Harbaugh we are going to get the best version of Justin Herbert the league has seen yet. Herbert stepped into the league on day one as a top-ten starter and since that time hasn't really taken the expected steps forward. The immense talent is obvious but shows up in inconsistent ways.
Look at Harbaugh's ability in his career to get the most out of the quarterback position. Winning a National Championship with J.J. McCarthy or going to a Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick. Both are good quarterbacks but neither has close to the talent of Justin Herbert.
This Chargers team is going to surprise the league not only with their record but with the quarterback taking a leap forward. Herbert has the talent to put himself in the same conversation as Burrow and Allen. The difference this season will be a coaching staff that helps the quarterback deliver in the clutch.
By the end of the season, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Herbert challenging Jackson or Burrow for their spot in the quarterback rankings.