7 Receivers Falcons could consider signing to replace injured Rondale Moore
By Nick Halden
After Rondale Moore's injury, the Atlanta Falcons are going to have to consider making a move at the receiver position. At this point in the season, the team's options are extremely limited. There is an argument they would be better off waiting until the roster cuts and hoping for a fit.
If, however, they are unwilling to remain patient and want to attempt to improve now there are seven names still in free agency that stand out as potential options. Starting with a former division rival.
1. Michael Thomas
It wasn't long ago that Thomas was a productive receiver and a thorn in Atlanta's side. While those days appear to be behind the veteran there isn't any harm in seeing if Thomas has anything left in the tank. Adding a former Saints star is a nice signal to your division rival as well whether or not you get much production from the former rival.
Having Thomas as your 4th or 5th option allows you to ease in rookie Casey Washington and feel far better about your depth after the loss of Rondale Moore. If there is one player left on the market who has a productive season left in him it is likely Michael Thomas.