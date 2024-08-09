7 Receivers Falcons could consider signing to replace injured Rondale Moore
By Nick Halden
2. Richie James
Out of the options left in free agency, this appears to be a Terry Fontenot type move. A veteran with experience but won't make headlines or waves coming into Atlanta. It isn't the signing with the highest potential ceiling but it is arguably the signing with the lowest floor. James had his best season with the Giants in 2022 finishing with 569 yards.
With Kansas City this past season, James became an afterthought despite the team's desperation at the receiver position. Managing only 114 yards. Signing James is about adding a proven depth piece, not a contributor.
3. Damiere Byrd
Byrd spent the last two seasons in Atlanta with very different results. Last year was a bust while the season before Byrd was a decent deep threat and managed 268 yards in a relief role. The Falcons could look to bring in a piece they are familiar with who isn't going to put any pressure on the current starters.
Byrd has great speed and can do some of the same things Rondale Moore was expected to do. However, the lower ceiling and struggles last season should noted. Signing Byrd is simply about adding another player you're familiar with but does little to improve your potential offensively.