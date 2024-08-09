7 Receivers Falcons could consider signing to replace injured Rondale Moore
By Nick Halden
4. Julio Jones
Looking back can anyone blame Julio Jones for demanding his way out of Atlanta? This is the same organization that not long after would push franchise icon Matt Ryan out the back door in pursuit of Deshaun Watson. A mistake they deserved to pay for by enduring two seasons of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder.
The point here is that despite how the numbers have trended for Jones each year he was right to want to leave the franchise. Now, however, with Raheem Morris as head coach and the team making moves to compete why not end your career where it began?
Jones isn't close to the player who left Atlanta but is still capable of being the 5th option and making a handful of plays. He did just that with the Eagles and Bucs showing in flashes he can still produce. Give the veteran the chance to return to Atlanta and go on the farewell tour that is deserving of a player of such importance in franchise history.
At worst, you have a great leader to help Mooney, Pitts, and London develop and take the next step. At best a return to Atlanta turns back the clock a bit and Jones is able to be a great rotational piece.