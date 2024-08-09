7 Receivers Falcons could consider signing to replace injured Rondale Moore
By Nick Halden
5. Corey Davis
While bringing back Julio Jones is the most exciting or signing Richie James is the safest move adding Corey Davis makes the most objective sense. In the worst seasons of his career, Davis has still proven to be a contributor and is yet to play with a quarterback who is as consistent as Kirk Cousins is.
Yes, you would like to replace Moore's speed but it is a trade-off of adding a slower but far more experienced player. Since 2019 Davis has had at least 492 yards every year with 984 yards in the 2020 season being his most productive season. Atlanta has been rumored as a landing spot for the veteran and move makes sense for both sides.
6. Hunter Renfrow
Renfrow didn't live up to expectations with the Raiders and has become one of the surprising names left in free agency. Renfrow is a solid slot option the Falcons can use as depth behind Ray-Ray McCloud. The veteran isn't going to put up huge numbers but has proven in the right offense to be a contributor.
Signing Renfrow doesn't seem to fit with this front office but the move makes far too much sense to ignore completely.