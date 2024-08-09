7 Receivers Falcons could consider signing to replace injured Rondale Moore
By Nick Halden
7. Robbie Chosen
The Falcons could take a look at a former Panthers receiver and a player who would replace some speed. The problem with this fit is injury concerns and the fact Chosen is a small player. While this isn't always a knock in this case it has often hurt his production in the later years of his career.
Last season his production continued to fall and this is why the accomplished receiver remains a free agent. Perhaps as the forgotten man in Atlanta, his career could get back on track. Worth a look but a long shot with his productive seasons appearing to be behind him.
For the Falcons, their best path could be letting their current depth attempt to step up and win roster spots. If that fails it is hard to believe that equal or better talent will not be on the market during final roster cuts.
Atlanta could have a chance to greatly upgrade the position if they are patient and work with their current options. Looking at how Terry Fontenot has managed the roster over the past four seasons this seems the most likely if not the least exciting path for the Falcons.