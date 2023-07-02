70 Days till kickoff: Best player to wear #'s 70-79 for the Atlanta Falcons
*Just* ten weeks until we will see the new-look Atlanta Falcons team. I say 'just' pretty lightly because that seems like a long time still, but the fact that we are inching ever closer to the season is what matters.
The Falcons will start the season against the Carolina Panthers who will be trotting out the number-one overall pick who is their quarterback of the future—Bryce Young. This means that both fanbases are equally as excited to see their season kickoff.
The best players to wear each number in the 70s with 70 days until kickoff for the Atlanta Falcons
The series is continued as we will look at the best player to wear each jersey number in the 70s. This is a set of numbers that is dominated by offensive tackles. You will definitely see that here and it isn't surprising considering that offensive linemen and defensive linemen are the only two positions that are eligible to wear these numbers.
Anyways, here are the best players to wear numbers 79-70, starting with two franchise legends.
#79: Bill Fralic, RG (1985-1992)
You likely recognize the name; Bill Fralic was a fantastic player for the Atlanta Falcons through eight seasons with the team. He was the second overall pick in 1985 and finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Not often do you see an offensive guard getting 12% of the votes in any award. Fralic played 116 games for the Falcons and was named to three All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls.
#78: Mike Kenn, LT (1978-1994)
How in the world is Mike Kenn not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?! He played in 251 games over 17 seasons making five All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls. Kenn would have undoubtedly made more if he played on better teams which is also why he isn't in the Hall of Fame—lame excuse if you ask me.
#77: Tyson Clabo, RT (2006-2012)
Tyson Clabo, who played right tackle for all but one of his seasons in Atlanta. He was a solid player who started 101 games over seven seasons with the Falcons. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2010.
#76: Mike Gann, DE (1985-1993)
Mike Gann was a defensive end for the Falcons, and only the Falcons, across 118 games. He never had any dominant years as he only put up 23.5 sacks but he was still doing enough to stick around for nine years. Kaleb McGary might end up taking over Gann in a few years.
#75: George Kunz, RT (1969-1974)
Most fans never watched George Kunz play but he was obviously a great player for the Falcons during the 70s. He played in 79 games during his six years in Atlanta and made four Pro Bowls before he moved on to Baltimore where he made a few more Pro Bowls and made a few All-Pro teams.
#74: Todd Weiner, RT (2002-2008)
Todd Weiner is another player who was a stalwart for the right side of the Falcons' offensive line, but he is a more recent player. He overlapped with Tyson Clabo so both of them played in a couple of different positions but both of them primarily played on the right edge. Weiner played in 103 games over his seven seasons with the Falcons.
#73: Ryan Schraeder, RT (2013-2018)
Ryan Schraeder was an undrafted free agent for the Atlanta Falcons back in 2013 and he made the most of his opportunities as he turned into a great right tackle for the Falcons. In all, he played in 88 games for the Falcons.
#72: Sam Baker, RT (2008-2013)
It is strange how many modern-day right tackles are on this list for the Falcons. Sam Baker was tasked to be Matt Ryan's right tackle and while he struggled with injuries, he still managed to play 70 strong games for the team that drafted him.
#71: John Zook, DE (1969-1975)
John Zook is one of the more underrated players in the history of the Atlanta Falcons. He burst onto the scene as a rookie with 9.5 sacks and proceeded to have three-straight seasons with over nine sacks. He ended up moving on to St. Louis after racking up 61 sacks over seven seasons with the Falcons
#70: Bob Whitfield, LT (1992-2003)
Bob Whitfield was the perennial left tackle for the Atlanta Falcons through the 90s and early 2000s. He played in 178 games through his 12 seasons with the Falcons and made a Pro Bowl during the Super Bowl run in 1998. However, Jake Matthews is hot on his heels for being the best number-70 in the history of the Falcons.
