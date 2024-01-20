8 bold 2024 offseason predictions for the Atlanta Falcons
2. Falcons re-sign Calais Campbell for another season
One of the biggest surprises from last season was veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell selecting to sign with the Atlanta Falcons over other teams who were more highly regarded.
Campbell didn't see the success he wanted and when you pair that with the fact that Campbell could retire, it makes his return highly unlikely.
If Calais decides to play another year will he want to go to a team that is hiring a new head coach? Well, in most scenarios, the answer would be "No" but hiring Belichick could convince him to run it back.