8 bold 2024 offseason predictions for the Atlanta Falcons
5. Falcons trade for first-overall pick, draft USC QB Caleb Williams
This would be a blockbuster trade made by the Atlanta Falcons who are in desperate need of a quarterback.
USC QB Caleb Williams recently declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and that should spark some interest in the first-overall pick held by the Chicago Bears. The Bears have already stated that they are open to trading the top pick and the Falcons should be first in line.
Many have dubbed Caleb Williams as a 'generational talent' who will change an organization around. The Falcons should be as aggressive as possible and nothing says aggressive quite like trading for the top pick.