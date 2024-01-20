8 bold 2024 offseason predictions for the Atlanta Falcons
6. Falcons draft three wide receivers
The Atlanta Falcons have Drake London and not much else at the wide receiver position right now. This is a position that will be addressed heavily in free agency and the draft.
With the prediction of signing Tee Higgins, the Falcons decide to draft a few receivers to help compensate for the contract that Higgins would demand. Whether they simply use three of their original picks or trade down, using three picks on receivers won't be out of the question.
This would also be a similar move to what the Packers have done. They are a team that is succeeding with young receiving options which could be the blueprint for the Falcons.