8 Depth receivers the Falcons could still sign in free agency
By Nick Halden
1. Mecole Hardman
Is there another player left on the market that fits Atlanta's moves this offseason as well? Hardman is great depth and has filled a variety of roles in his career. The only concern here is whether or not his value is inflated. Hardman caught the final touchdown in the Super Bowl in what could serve as a moment that elevates his value.
Regardless it is an interesting potential fit for a team that has the most talent at the position they have since Julio Jones left.
2. Julio Jones
Speaking of Julio Jones why not consider a reunion? Bring back the veteran as a leader and depth piece. While fans will have to understand that this is far from the Julio Jones we last saw there is still value in this move. Even if Jones simply comes in to retire a Falcon and help guide the young options on Atlanta's roster.
Jones has made stops with the Titans, Bucs, and Eagles since leaving Atlanta. Each was a step back in what has been an impressive career. Jones remains a franchise legend and deserves the chance to help guide the next generation. Fixing an ugly exit that wasn't a fitting ending for a franchise player.