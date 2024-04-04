8 Depth receivers the Falcons could still sign in free agency
By Nick Halden
6. Russell Gage
The former Atlanta Falcon cashed in during free agency signing with what was Tom Brady's Bucs. As is the common theme here injuries completely pushed his career off track and resulted in the team moving on. Atlanta can offer Gage the role he thrived in for a franchise clearly heading in the right direction. The only concern here is if Gage is healthy enough to make a consistent impact.
7. DJ Chark
If you were a part of the Carolina offense chances are you put up career lows. Bryce Young didn't have a chance to get the ball away often and the routes and designs were stale. Chark isn't the player he has been but there is still value in adding the veteran receiver as a depth piece.
8. Chase Claypool
The concerns with effort compared to production have been well covered. It is the reason that Claypool still sits in free agency without a clear landing spot. However, he hasn't played with an offense as talented as Atlanta. Perhaps the franchise could help turn his career offering the veteran a depth role and the chance to change the perception of his career.