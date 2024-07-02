8 Falcons entering 2024 in precarious situations
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
The fact that the Atlanta Falcons re-worked the veteran's deal suggests a level of safety. However, if Heinicke doesn't have a strong camp it wouldn't be surprising to see the team move on. For Heinicke's roster spot to be completely safe the veteran needs to beat Penix for the backup role.
For that to happen it can't be close with the veteran making it clear he is the better option. What Heinicke does well at times in his career is exactly what Penix struggles with. Making the easy layups and putting the right touch on the ball. If Penix beats out Heinicke it wouldn't be shocking to see the team move in a different direction.
2. Lorenzo Carter
Cutting Lorenzo Carter and re-signing Bud Dupree seemed to be the obvious move heading into the offseason. Oddly Atlanta preferred to keep Carter and let Dupree walk. The team is running it back without two of their best edge rushers losing not only Dupree but Calais Campbell as well.
Atlanta's pass rush hopes are now on Carter and Ebiketie. However, a cut still isn't off the table if the Falcons are able to work a trade or sign a surprise roster cut. Carter needs a strong camp and a hot early start to lock up the starting role.