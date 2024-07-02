8 Falcons entering 2024 in precarious situations
By Nick Halden
5. Kaleb McGary
The Falcons offensive line is considered a top-ten unit heading into the season. Considering every lineman not named McGary this is more than fair. However, when you begin to look at Kaleb's 2023 season there is reason for concern. Atlanta opted to pay the right tackle after an outlier season in 2022 where McGary showed impressive progression.
In the following season, the tackle often struggled in protection and wasn't the same player. While his contract will keep him on the roster it wouldn't be surprising to see McGary benched early this season. Kirk Cousins is coming off of a season-ending injury the Falcons are going to be ultra protective.
If McGary isn't getting the job done the team can opt to give Storm Norton a chance to start and look to cut McGary at the end of the season. The current contract offers a bit of safety for the right tackle but the margin for error is still going to be incredibly slim.
6. Eddie Goldman
Whatever has caused Goldman to step away from the team for two straight years has to be understood in Atlanta's front office. The team bringing back the veteran for three straight years suggests validity to whatever is pulling Goldman away from the game.
With that said, you are two years removed from playing the sport and are a part of the biggest position battle on the roster. Winning a roster spot is going to be an uphill battle even if Goldman manages to stick around this time.