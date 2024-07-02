8 Falcons entering 2024 in precarious situations
By Nick Halden
7. John Paddock
The Falcons are giving the former Illinois quarterback a shot to come in and compete. Though in truth there isn't a path to Paddock making this roster. Kirk Cousins is the unquestioned starter in year one of a four-year deal. You have Penix Jr. who the team hopes impresses and is capable of winning the backup job.
Taylor Heinicke has a year's advantage of building chemistry and spending time with the team. The veteran has reworked his deal as well to stay with Atlanta. Paddock is an interesting project quarterback who would be interesting on almost any other roster.
For Atlanta, there simply isn't a path for the young quarterback to impress and win the emergency quarterback role.
8. Josh Ali
If Ali was going to defy the odds and make the depth chart last year was the time. Ali is an easy player to root for and like. However, Atlanta has added talent to the receiver position they haven't had in the last four years. Ali seems likely to be the odd man out with rookie Casey Washington having the inside track to the final spot at the position.