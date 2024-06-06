8 First-round selections that would have been better fits than Michael Penix Jr.
By Nick Halden
3. Brock Bowers
This is a pick that would have made Arthur Smith proud while giving the Falcons yet another weapon for Kirk Cousins. If you're going to ignore the biggest position of need the next plan of attack that should come to mind is adding a player that can contribute to winning right away. Bowers is a freak of nature with his catch radius and ability to turn on the speed with seemingly little effort. Atlanta would have been an exciting landing spot for the former Georgia Bulldog.
Bowers with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Tyler Allgeier would have made this team a matchup nightmare. The flexibility and packages you could push Bowers into opens up a world of possibilities for an already stacked offense.
4. Byron Murphy ll
Murphy wouldn't have been a terribly exciting top-ten pick but the fit would have made sense. Instead of adding a myriad of pieces to the same position group go out in round one and add the best prospect. Murphy teamed up with Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata would have been a solid fit and given Murphy a chance at a huge rookie season.