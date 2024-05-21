8 Former Atlanta Falcons still searching for free agency landing spot
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons did a great job early on in the offseason bringing back key free agents as well as adding Darnell Mooney and Kirk Cousins. Out of Atlanta's remaining free agents, only one is a clear fit with the rest being borderline roster pieces who will have a hard time making a final roster.
Logan Woodside
It is somewhat surprising that the Steelers haven't added Woodside as their emergency quarterback. The amount of players that have followed Arthur Smith suggests his inept coaching doesn't deter continued relationships. Woodside shouldn't have a problem finding a role as the emergency option on a veteran team and that could be in Pittsburgh.
Calais Campbell
This is the one player remaining the Falcons should bring back if the veteran wants to return for another season. Campbell isn't going to fix your pass rush but it is a step in the right direction and makes a stacked defensive line unit even stronger.
Keith Smith
Keith Smith played well enough to earn another deal if he was playing any other position in this league. Unfortunately for Smith, this is a dying position that the Falcons have already filled. The veteran remaining a free agent wouldn't be shocking despite his long history in the league.
Joe Gaziano and Albert Huggins
Two defensive pieces that are alike in the fact they are just not quite talented enough to lock in a depth role on a team. Both players could still find a landing spot ahead of the preseason but it is going to be a tough road for either player to make the roster.
Ethan Greenidge and Justin Shaffer
Two more players that Atlanta added hoping to find cheap depth and neither panned out as expected. Shaffer was the most disappointing of the two with expectations he could develop into a solid roster depth piece neither is going to make a roster barring injuries or a huge step forward in their progression.
Feleipe Franks
Arthur Smith's love for putting Franks on Atlanta rosters with more deserving pieces being cut should continue to be studied. The former quarterback and current tight end was injured for the 2023 season and spent the previous two years as a dissapointment. If his football future is going to continue it is going to have to be in a different league.