8 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider during mini-bye week
By Nick Halden
1. Frank Clark
Yes, there is a reason the pass rusher remains a free agent and hasn't been able to generate much interest. Clark's last season in the league was underwhelming and we haven't seen Clark rush the passer productively since one great stretch with the Chiefs. Still, the Falcons are in no position to turn their nose up at any chance to improve this team's pass rush.
It isn't as much about what Clark could do as it is about how bad Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter have been. We have played five games and the Atlanta pass-rushing duo has zero sacks combined. Your interior linemen both have at least one and corner Dee Alford got home as well. It is desperation time and that means looking to the trade market and free agency for every possible upgrade.
2. Corey Davis
If Zac Robinson's offense is going to have as heavy a workload on the receivers as what we saw on Thursday night this team needs more depth. Hodge stepped up and had the best moment of his career. Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud both have defied expectations as well. Add a veteran receiver who is not going to make waves but will serve as a great depth piece if needed.