8 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider during mini-bye week
By Nick Halden
3. Xavien Howard
How is the veteran corner still a free agent at this point in the season? It suggests either a disinterest or something we aren't fully aware of. Howard isn't at the top of his game but is still a great depth piece and would fight for a starting role in Atlanta. Dee Alford is dealing with a concussion and Atlanta's depth was destroyed by Baker Mayfield.
At least do your homework and see if Howard could be a cheap potential fit to step in as the team deals with injuries at the position.
4. Julio Jones
Already this season you put Arthur Blank and Matt Ryan into your Ring of Honor. Who is missing from that group that defined Atlanta football for a decade? Perhaps Jones needs to simply sign a one-day contract and retire a Falcon. Or you could look at a player/coach role to help a young position group.
No matter how it shook out the Falcons are a better team with Jones on this roster or giving the veteran the honor he has earned. So much of Atlanta football for the last decade was Matt Ryan and Julio Jones doing the heavy lifting. Sending Julio out as a Falcon feels right.