8 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider during mini-bye week
By Nick Halden
5. Justin Houston
Another veteran who appears to have nothing left in the tank and is searching for one last landing spot. A familiar refrain for all of the remaining edge rushers still sitting in free agency. No chance the Falcons aren't a better team with Houston coming in as a rotational pass rusher. Even at this late stage of his career, Houston has to give the team a better chance of pressure than Ebiketie or Carter.
As another example of how dire the situation is even former Falcon Takk McKinley has managed to get to the quarterback this season in a rotational role with the Jets. The ineptitude of Atlanta can only be improved.
6. Isaiah McKenzie
Considering what Kirk Cousins has done with two special teamers in Hodge and McCloud let's keep this trend going. Both the undersized Mooney and McCloud have been regular targets based on their ability to create and get to the open space. Cousins appears to love this type of target and McKenzie fits the profile.
You're not greatly improving with this move but it is better depth and a player who will offer at least one explosive moment for a team building their offense around speed.