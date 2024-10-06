8 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider during mini-bye week
By Nick Halden
7. Rasheem Green
Another unexciting addition that can only help the Atlanta pass rush. Green hasn't given a reason to suggest he will be a capable contributor to Atlanta's rotation. However, it is again important to point out just how little room there is for the Falcons to do anything but improve.
You have to buy your team time to make a bigger move and give Matthew Judon some help off the edge. Green is that and perhaps the veteran pass rusher surprises you with his production.
8. Michael Thomas
This in truth isn't a great fit for the offense and doesn't fit Zac Robinson's system. However, it is far too tempting of a move considering the hate for New Orleans. The Saints have far too often stolen former Falcons just as their careers appeared to be coming to an end. Returning the favor with a franchise legend and having him be a depth piece is objectively hilarious.
Something Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta front office as unlikely to appreciate or consider in their calculations. Still, it is worth at least reaching out and seeing how healthy the receiver is and whether or not there is anything left in the tank.