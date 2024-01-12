8 perfect head coach-quarterback pairings for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons will have to fill two important vacancies this offseason and here are eight perfect pairings
6. USC QB Caleb Williams & Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy
Caleb Williams is widely regarded as the best quarterback in the draft class and is often referred to as a 'generational-type player.' He will likely be the top pick in the draft, which is currently held by the Chicago Bears who are reportedly open for business.
If Terry Fontenot (or whoever) decides that they want to pursue Williams then they should hire Eric Bieniemy right this second.
Bieniemy made his name known as Patrick Mahomes' offensive coordinator, a player whom Caleb Williams has said he is and whom he has been compared to. What better newly-hired head coach would there be for Williams to kick his NFL career off with?
These moves would be monumental and would garner praise from everyone.