8 players who robbed the Atlanta Falcons blind in 2023
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder
It is hard to be overpaid as a third-round pick on a rookie contract but the Atlanta Falcons quarterback found a way to make it happen. If the team hadn't drafted Ridder themselves there is no chance they would have kept him on the roster. His level of play and consistent mistakes set a bar that a handful of free agents could have come in and improved in the middle of the season.
Look at what Carson Wentz did with the Rams or Joe Flacco with the Browns. It is hard to believe that the Falcons could have done anything but improve at the quarterback position in the 2023 season. Even the aging Matt Ryan could have come out of the booth and given the team a better chance each week.
Ridder's talent is clearly there but his ability to read the field and make quick decisions isn't. It cost the Falcons a chance at the playoffs and perhaps thankfully lost Arthur Smith his job. Ridder is a bad quarterback whose ceiling is now as an emergency quarterback. No team is going to want to give him another chance unless desperation strikes. Ridder was a poor draft decision and should be moved on from as anything other than a cheap depth piece.