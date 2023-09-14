8 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in free agency
If the Falcons part ways with backup Taylor Heinicke who is left that this team could turn to?
By Nick Halden
If the Atlanta Falcons are able to send to Taylor Heinicke to the New York Jets or any other team that gives the veteran a chance to start they shouldn't hesitate. As great of a backup option as Heinicke is the veteran deserves the chance to play if Arthur Smith and this roster is going to live and die by whether or not Desmond Ridder is a franchise answer.
While week one was the first time the Falcons have won an opener since 2017 there was still a level of negativity despite the win. The way that the Falcons won clearly cannot be maintained with the entire game hinging on a career performance from Jessie Bates.
Without Bates in that game, Bryce Young gets rolling far earlier and beats the Falcons in his debut. Desmond Ridder and the passing attack really were simple screen passes and check downs. The only time that the field was stretched for the Falcons was a deep pass to Kyle Pitts.
It was a perfect throw and an even better catch giving an example of what Ridder can do if Smith and the pass protection will give him the chance. With this in mind, it is clear that this team believes in Ridder and could move on from Heinicke if the Jets or another team targets the veteran later in the season with plenty of backup options on the market.