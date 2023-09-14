8 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in free agency
If the Falcons part ways with backup Taylor Heinicke who is left that this team could turn to?
By Nick Halden
1. Carson Wentz
How is Carson Wentz still a free agent despite his resume? Yes, there is not a lot in the last three seasons to circle when it comes to consistent winning, however, you have teams trotting out Joshua Dobbs and Zach Wilson as starters. Wentz might not be a franchise quarterback but he is a step above your normal backup option and clearly at his best can play winning football.
Watching what Matt Ryan did in Indy makes what Carson accomplished with that team the year before all the more impressive. While there are clear mistakes that were made in Philly at the end of his tenure and with Washington the veteran deserves more credit for what he accomplished with the Colts.
An ugly loss at the end of the season is far more understandable now as well as it was a clear corner-turning moment for a franchise that was overlooked. If Wentz isn't signed and the Falcons part ways with Heinicke there is zero question that the veteran is the number one target at this point in the off-season and deserves a chance at least as a backup in this league.