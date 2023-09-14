8 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in free agency
If the Falcons part ways with backup Taylor Heinicke who is left that this team could turn to?
By Nick Halden
2. Cam Newton
Cam Newton clearly cannot be a starting NFL quarterback any longer in this league. The toll that the hits have taken has changed his ability as a passer and not for the better. However, in Arthur Smith's offense if you can play he will find a way to use your skill set on offense. If the Falcons were to part ways with Heinicke why not try to bring in Cam as a wildcat quarterback or short-yardage weapon.
The team could put Logan Woodside as the primary backup with Newton serving as a short yardage and special package weapon. The biggest question mark in this scenario is whether or not Cam would be willing to return in such a role and for his former division rival no less.
3. Jake Fromm
The former Georgia Bulldog is a very limited backup but in Arthur Smith's system could be decent depth. Fromm is one of the few names still in free agency that is unlikely to get a chance this season barring trade or injury. Despite a strong preseason the struggles he had in the league and limited upside clearly make this a move only if you believe in Woodside and Ridder.