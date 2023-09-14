8 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in free agency
If the Falcons part ways with backup Taylor Heinicke who is left that this team could turn to?
By Nick Halden
4. Colt McCoy
What did Colt do wrong for the Cardinals to jettison the long-time backup in favor of Dobbs? Colt has a better resume and has had some great moments in this league as a career backup. Despite this, the Cardinals cut the veteran and he remains in free agency.
At some point this season whether it is due to injury or simply desperation McCoy is going to get a chance to return to the league. His track record and consistent production when forced into action are enough to at least earn him a spot as an emergency quarterback. For Atlanta, if Heinicke leaves there are far worse options.
5. Will Grier
Like Jake Fromm, the upside is limited here but you have a quarterback with a lot of experience and clearly had a great preseason. Despite having a great preseason Dallas opted to cut the quarterback in favor of bringing in Trey Lance as a long-term project. One can't blame the Cowboys for this but just like Colt, Grier has shown enough to at least earn a look as a depth piece at some point this season.