8 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in free agency
If the Falcons part ways with backup Taylor Heinicke who is left that this team could turn to?
By Nick Halden
6. John Wolford
Another name that Logan Woodside could likely beat out but it would provide interesting depth for the Falcons. Wolford is best known for winning a playoff game with the Rams when forced into action giving the quarterback as many playoff wins as Atlanta's division rivals Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, and rookie Bryce Young combined. This speaks to just how wide open the division is as well as the fact it wouldn't be a bad experience to bring into your quarterback room as a depth piece.
7. Joe Flacco
Flacco has had such an odd career with an elite level of play through that lonely playoff run and being an average quarterback the rest of his career. Since the Ravens have turned to Lamar Jackson Flacco has bounced around the league as backup for the most part spending the last few seasons with the Jets.
If there is one quarterback sitting in free agency who could help Desmond Ridder with a wealth of experience it is Joe Flacco. Though Matt Ryan is worth mentioning here as well it seems doubtful the veteran could be brought back to Atlanta in a backup role for a franchise he carried for so long.