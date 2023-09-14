8 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in free agency
If the Falcons part ways with backup Taylor Heinicke who is left that this team could turn to?
By Nick Halden
8. Nick Foles
If there is one career that will confound future sports fans looking back it is the career of Nick Foles. This is a guy who went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and beat him in a Super Bowl not by being a game manager but the driving force on an offense that marched a respected Patriots defense up and down the field.
How different things might have been if the Eagles chose Foles over Wentz is interesting to think about. However, everything that Nick has done since this point clearly points to why that run was so shocking. Foles has had other impressive moments as a starter but is still nothing more than a depth piece of backup at this point in his career. With his resume, however, there are far worse options to fall back on if your quarterback goes down.