8 reasons Matt Ryan deserves to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Here are several strong arguments for why Matt Ryan should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
1. Matt Ryan's stats are better than many Hall of Famers
If you have better stats than many Hall of Famers then you should be a Hall of Famer, I don't think that is unreasonable.
Matt Ryan put up some ridiculous numbers during his 15-year career.
- 124-109-1 record
- 234 starts
- 5,551 completions (5th most)
- 65.6% of passes completed (13th highest)
- 62,792 passing yards (7th most)
- 381 passing touchdowns (9th most)
- 93.6 passer rating (19th highest)
- 46 game-winning drives
Those are elite statistics and the bullet points below prove that.
- More wins than Steve Young, Eli Manning, Terry Bradshaw
- More completions than Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Dan Marino, Eli Manning, John Elway, Warren Moon
- Higher completion % than Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning, Big Ben, Tom Brady, Steve Young
- More passing yards than Dan Marino, Eli Manning, John Elway, Joe Montana, Jim Kelly
- More passing TDs than Eli Manning, Fran Tarkenton, John Elway, Warren Moon, Joe Montana, Jim Kelly
- Higher passer rating than Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, Brett Favre, Jim Kelly
Those are just a few names behind Matt Ryan in each of those stats; I could have kept going and going. I also need to point out that Ryan has bested active players like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson in most categories.
If all of those guys are either in the Hall of Fame or are headed there, then Matt Ryan should be too.