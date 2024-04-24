8 reasons Matt Ryan deserves to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Here are several strong arguments for why Matt Ryan should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
2. Matt Ryan was the NFL's most reliable player
The often say that the best ability is availability and Matt Ryan took that to heart.
In 14 seasons in Atlanta, Ryan missed three games and had a consecutive starts streak of 163 games before he suffered a rare injury in October of 2019.
Value is often placed on a quarterback's ability when he is on the field, but you cannot overlook their ability to stay on the field. Ryan always gave his team confidence that they would have their starting quarterback every Sunday.