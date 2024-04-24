8 reasons Matt Ryan deserves to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Here are several strong arguments for why Matt Ryan should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
3. Matt Ryan was the NFL's most consistent player
When you combine consistency with reliability, you have yourself a great player. Matt Ryan was not only the league's most healthy player but the league's most consistent player.
Ryan on a game-to-game level set the NFL record for most consecutive games with at least 200 passing yards at 64 games (a streak that was only snapped because of an injury). Considering how one bad game can ruin all of that, it proves how consistently consistent Ryan was.
On a larger scale, Ryan went ten-straight seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards. For reference, Tom Brady's longest was six straight seasons which took him to retirement.
The only reason he had his 4k streak snapped was Arthur Smith and his offensive scheme.