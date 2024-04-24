8 reasons Matt Ryan deserves to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Here are several strong arguments for why Matt Ryan should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
4. Matt Ryan elevated everyone around him
How many receivers did we see flourish with Matt Ryan and then falter with their next team?
Matt Ryan always found the best way to utilize the players around him, especially the receivers. Here I am going to list all of the notable receivers who played well with Matt Ryan and then started the downward trajectory of their career when Ryan wasn't there anymore.
- Michael Jenkins
- Harry Douglas
- Devin Hester
- Mohamed Sanu
- Taylor Gabriel
- Austin Hooper
- Calvin Ridley
- Hayden Hurst
- Julio Jones
- Kyle Pitts
- Cordarrelle Patterson
- Olamide Zaccheaus
You cannot deny the sheer volume of players who played their best when Ryan was throwing them the ball. Sure, some of these have extenuating circumstances but consider that Matt Ryan made Harry Douglas a 1,000-yard receiver.
Also, in Ryan's final year in Atlanta, his top two wide receivers were a sixth-round draft pick—Russell Gage—and an undrafted free agent—Olamide Zaccheaus.
Matt Ryan made everyone around him a better player which makes him a Hall of Famer.