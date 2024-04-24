8 reasons Matt Ryan deserves to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Here are several strong arguments for why Matt Ryan should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
5. Matt Ryan flourished without consistency around him
Okay, I know what you are thinking, Julio Jones, Tony Gonzalez, and Roddy White were all consistent players, but hear me out.
Everywhere you look over Ryan's career, he was set up to fail. It starts with coaching; Matt Ryan had to endure three head coach and five offensive coordinator changes.
Matt had to endure Mike Mularkey, Dirk Koetter, Steve Sarkisian, Dirk Koetter again, and Arthur Smith's offensive schemes. The only quality play caller he had was Kyle Shanahan and look what that turned into—a top-ten offense in NFL history.
Then when you look on the field, Ryan had a sack percentage of over six percent in seven seasons and only had two seasons with a percentage under four. If you were wondering, Tom Brady had two seasons over six percent.
Matt had one elite offensive line and that was in 2016, and again, look what that turned into.
He rarely had an elite rushing attack to rely on and his defenses were really bad every year.
No continuity in the coaching staff, no offensive line, no rushing attack, and no defense usually results in poor play by a quarterback. That was not the case for Matt Ryan.