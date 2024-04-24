8 reasons Matt Ryan deserves to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Here are several strong arguments for why Matt Ryan should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
7. Matt Ryan was one of the most clutch QBs in NFL history
There is an unfair notion that Matt Ryan would fold when the heat was on. Fans based it off of a couple of games in his career while conveniently ignoring the facts—Matty Ice is a top-five quarterback when it comes to fourth-quarter comebacks.
Here are the top five quarterbacks when it comes to fourth-quarter comebacks:
- Tom Brady: 46
- Peyton Manning: 43
- Ben Roethlisberger: 41
- Matt Ryan: 38
- Drew Brees: 36
Tell me how he isn't clutch...?
Oh, and here are the rankings for the most game-winning drives in a career:
- Tom Brady: 58
- Peyton Manning: 54
- Ben Roethlisberger: 53
- Drew Brees: 53
- Dan Marino: 47
- Matt Ryan: 46
Keep in mind that Ryan played in 101 fewer games than Brady, 32 fewer games than Manning, 15 fewer games than Roethlisberger, 43 fewer games than Brees, and eight fewer games than Marino.
Matt Ryan was clutch, there is no denying it.