8 reunions the Atlanta Falcons could make happen in free agency
Eight former Falcons players who could return to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
3. S Jaylinn Hawkins could return to the Atlanta Falcons
Jaylinn Hawkins' career with the Falcons came to an abrupt end last year. After starting 16 games in 2022, he found himself without a job after he lost his spot on the roster to seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams.
Hawkins joined the Chargers and only had limited action. Now, he will be looking to sign anywhere and Raheem Morris could be interested in adding him as a prove-it player during training camp and preseason.
4. WR/KR/PR Brandon Powell could return to the Atlanta Falcons
Brandon Powell spent a season in Atlanta as the primary return man before spending time with the Rams and Vikings. Morris has been around him on two different times, could he make it three?
Avery Williams will be returning from injury but if the Falcons let Cordarrelle Patterson walk then they could sign Powell to be the team's kick returner.