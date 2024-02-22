8 reunions the Atlanta Falcons could make happen in free agency
5. WR Olamide Zaccheaus could return to the Atlanta Falcons
Olamide Zaccheaus left the Atlanta Falcons because of Arthur Smith's multiple tight end scheme. With Zac Robinson, the offense will spread things out more and will need to add a slot receiver.
This signing is the most likely. This is a quick, proven fix to the hole at slot receiver and Raheem Morris was his position coach during his rookie season. Watch out for this move.
6. S Ryan Neal could return to the Atlanta Falcons
Ryan Neal is a great example of a player who developed. He was an afterthought with the Eagles and Falcons to start his career before becoming a starting safety for the Seahawks.
He spent last season in Tampa Bay and was solid. Now, he could be looking to sign elsewhere and that could be with the Falcons.