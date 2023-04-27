8 Veteran receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign after the draft
Receiver has been a position the Atlanta Falcons have consistently failed to address under Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot. Whether it was Matt Ryan force-feeding Russell Gage or Sharpe as his primary receivers or Mariota consistently missing Olamide or whoever the week-to-week third receiver was the problem was obvious.
Atlanta lacked any depth at the position in Arthur Smith's first two seasons and it cost the team despite finding a number-one target in Drake London. Atlanta added two targets this off-season in Scotty Miller and Mack Hollins.
This will help offset the loss of Olamide, however, Atlanta still clearly needs to add to the position. Miller fell out of the rotation at times in Tampa as a depth and speed option while Hollins has been inconsistent.
The one thing we know about Arthur Smith's receivers is the team wants to add size at the position and players who are blockers in a run-first offense. The team should be expected to add both in the draft and in free agency using some of their limited cap space to fix what is clearly a position of need still. With this in mind, here are eight veteran options the team could see as fits.