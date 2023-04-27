8 Veteran receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign after the draft
1. Julio Jones
Until Julio signs with another team or retires this is clearly the best fit left for the Falcons on the market. The story of the move and letting Julio close out his career with the team the veteran had his best seasons would add even more momentum to what has been a great off-season for Atlanta.
Jones has the size that Atlanta normally targets at the position and is a willing blocker. Allowing Jones to serve in a player/coach role at the close of his career helping Kyle Pitts and Drake London each take the next step while providing a veteran target for Desmond Ridder is clearly a great fit for both sides.
2. Kenny Golladay
Kenny had two great seasons with Matthew Stafford in Detriot before injuries and falling out of favor in New York has Golladay still searching for a landing spot. The receiver has put together two great seasons and would likely thrive in a more stable Atlanta offense with London and Pitts ahead of him. .
Golladay fits the typical target for Arthur Smith and offers a high upside without risk. Bringing in Golladay gives the Falcons three shots at finding their future second option at the position with Hollins, a draft pick, and Golladay all competing for a starting role with Drake London.