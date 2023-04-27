8 Veteran receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign after the draft
3. Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry is coming off the worst season of his career and will turn thirty-one during the 2023 season. There is reason to wonder if Landry's productive seasons are behind him after struggling his final year in Cleveland before putting a career-worst year in 2022 with the Saints.
However, Atlanta has neither the cap space nor available options to pick up a clear number two target. These suggested signings are all about improving Atlanta's depth and adding veterans who can offer possible surprise production at a position Atlanta has consistently struggled in.
4. N'Keal Harry
Of all the free agents listed the Falcons signing Harry fits the best considering how often Terry Fontenot targets former Bears and players who can only improve or be easily moved on from. Harry has been in two bad quarterback situations and was never able to establish himself in New England or Chicago.
N'Keal is an above-average blocker for the position and has the size Atlanta typically targets. Adding N'Keal on a no-risk deal offering the fifth-year receiver one final chance to carve out a role is potentially a savvy move. One the fits typical Terry Fontenot signings.