8 Veteran receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign after the draft
8. Breshad Perriman
Breshad Perriman fell out of Tampa's rotation with Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones all ahead of the veteran. Perriman had over 500 receiving yards in the 2020 season with a larger role in the Jets' offense.
A return to his home state as a depth option behind Hollins and London would be a clear fit and a likely move for Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot. Perriman could be counted on as the fourth receiver with Miller or a draft pick as the slot receiver and London and Hollins on the outside.
Depth Option Mohamed Sanu
The last time Atlanta was ready to make a push to return to the playoffs the team added veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu. With the 2023 season serving as a similar push and return to relevance having Sanu return in a veteran/coaching role makes a lot of sense for both sides and would add depth to the position.