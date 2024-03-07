8 worst free-agent signings under Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot
By Nick Halden
Terry Fontenot has been a great addition to the Atlanta Falcons building a contending roster without a quarterback or capable head coach. The GM has shown an elite ability to find value late in the draft or in bargain-free agency deals.
Atlanta fans should have full trust in Fontenot going forward that the GM will give the team their best chance. Even his big swings (Jessie Bates) have worked out better than expected. This is all to qualify when we look at the moves that haven't worked it is in no way an indictment on the Falcons GM.
Terry Fontenot just like every GM in this league is going to have his fair share of misses and many of them in this case should be pointed towards Arthur Smith. While the power dynamic in Atlanta was unclear it seems at the very least Arthur Smith had a strong voice in the quarterback and skill player decisions.
Now with Raheem Morris, Arthur Blank has made it clear this is a partnership. One that is going to work well for Atlanta. For now, however, let's look at the rare misses for the Atlanta Falcons GM and how they played out in their next stop.