8 worst free-agent signings under Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot
By Nick Halden
1. Mike Davis
Mike Davis was supposed to be the answer to the Atlanta Falcons' lack of a running game. Before the emergence of Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, Mike Davis was the featured back for the Falcons.
Davis was a complete mess as Atlanta's starting running back taking none of the pressure off of Matt Ryan. It didn't take long for the Falcons to realize that Patterson was the best back on the roster and Davis struggled to the finish line.
He landed the next season with the Ravens and didn't crack the rotation falling out of the league after the 2022 season.
2. Taylor Heinicke
It is hard to fault Terry Fontenot when it comes to the moves at quarterback over the past few seasons. Despite the GM playing a huge role in deals it seems from the outside that Arthur Smith had more control over the position. It shows in how Matt Ryan was pushed out and that the answer was Smith's former quarterback with the Titans in Marcus Mariota.
Still, this move was a complete miss and the Falcons needed help at the position in the worst way. If the version of Taylor that showed up in Washington was in Atlanta last season history would be re-written.