9 Affordable free agents Atlanta Falcons could still sign
By Nick Halden
6. Jamal Adams
Injuries and playing off-book have pushed the former star's career in the wrong direction. There are a lot of red flags for Adams and it wouldn't be surprising to see him struggle to find a starting job. If that is the case the Falcons should bring in the veteran on a prove-it deal to compete for a role. If Adams is willing to compete it gives the Falcons, the chance to find a surprise contributor on a defense that is relying on the draft for improvement.
7. Bud Dupree
The veteran isn't the elite pass rusher that this roster so badly lacks. However, his contributions and level of play deserve another contract. Dupree as a rotational edge rusher or even a starter opposite a dynamic new addition would be valuable. Atlanta is going to have to be creative with limited cap space as to how they fix their edge-rushing issues.
A first-round pick at the position seems almost certain while this still leaves one starting role in question. Bud Dupree could fill that role or be a great rotational option behind Arnold Ebiketie or Lorenzo Carter.