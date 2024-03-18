9 Affordable free agents Atlanta Falcons could still sign
By Nick Halden
8. Eli Apple
Another player that many fans are going to have a strong opinion on heading into free agency. Eli Apple is a player who talks himself into the game and matchups that he can't always handle in reality. While this does result in frustration it also brings an edge that this Atlanta defense lacks.
Apple might not be able to back up all of his trash talk but he has been a good starter at different points in his career. Bring in the veteran and allow him to compete for a contributing role on a team relying on young corners. Apple may not be able to stick on the roster but is a cheap option worth taking a risk on.
9. Michael Gallup
Gallup hasn't lived up to his contract since the injury and wasn't the second target Dallas believed him to be at one time. A fresh start for both sides was needed and that could happen in Atlanta. Sign Gallup to a cheap veteran deal and allow him to compete with Rondale Moore for the third receiver role. It Gallup a chance to get his career back on track in a passing offense, and Atlanta the chance to find surprise production at what should be a cheap price.