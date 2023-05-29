9 Remaining free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
1. Leonard Floyd
Why is Leonard Floyd still a free agent? The veteran edge rusher was one of the few consistent contributors on a bad Rams team finishing each of the last two seasons with more than 9.0 sacks. The former Georgia Bulldog is from Eastman Georgia and clearly would be a great addition to the Atlanta defense.
Atlanta's edge rushing options have been upgraded but there is still clearly room for Floyd to join what would be one of the strongest units in the NFC. Adding Floyd is continuing Atlanta's trend of adding to the defensive line and gives the team a clear starting lineup.
The one issue with this move is the obvious cost it would take to land who is arguably the best edge rusher left on the market.
2. Leonard Fournette
The Atlanta Falcons already have Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson, however, in Arthur Smith's offense, you can never have too many options. Adding Leonard as a short-yardage back or depth option would be a solid move if the veteran would accept such a role.
After a rough season with Tampa and clearly more talented backs on the market Atlanta would have very little to lose offering the veteran a cheap deal as a depth piece.