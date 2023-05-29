9 Remaining free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
3. Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney has found ways to consistently have teams overpay for the potential that has never fully translated into on-field production. This was the case last season with the Browns and Cleveland clearly regretted the deal with Clowney only managing 2.0 sacks a season after finishing with 9.0 in the 2021 season.
It appears that the market for Clowney has finally died down with teams realizing what an inconsistent option the talented pass rusher is. For Atlanta, this is simply a low-risk move with a high ceiling. Give Clowney a one-year prove-it deal the team can easily move on from if the veteran isn't a consistent contributor.
4. Jarvis Landry
Clearly, Jarvis Landry failed with the New Orleans Saints as a season after struggling with the Cleveland Browns. A player that only two years ago was a top option is now struggling to find a landing spot. While Landry may no longer be that player he would still be a contributor to the Atlanta offense.
A player that could offer leadership for Atlanta's young receiver group and a veteran target for Desmond Ridder. Obviously, there are production and injury concerns here but with Atlanta's lack of depth and the lack of current options, the team isn't going to find a perfect fit when it comes to adding a second receiver.