9 Remaining free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
8. Kenny Golladay
If the Falcons are not willing to reunite with Julio Jones this remains the best option for cheap production. Golladay failed with New York and Daniel Jones but has done enough in the league to still believe the receiver can contribute in the right situation.
If there is one receiver on the market that fits both Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot it is Golladay. You have the typical move from Fontenot of hunting for a bargain in a player that is coming off of the worst season of his career while from Smith's perspective, you add more size at the position.
Golladay clearly needs a fresh start and would be given a chance to compete for a starting role in Atlanta.
9. Justin Houston
Another edge rusher with ties to Georgia and one that fits what Atlanta has been building this off-season. Houston's career continues to be severely underrated for a pass rusher that has 111.5 career sacks and finished with 9.5 sacks this past season.
Houston can still contribute even at his advanced age and would be a great signing for a team that could still use depth at edge rusher.